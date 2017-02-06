3 pets killed in SW Denver fire

Police lights.

DENVER - Two dogs and a cat were found dead after a small fire broke out in a southwest Denver apartment Monday morning.

Denver Fire says the blaze started at an apartment at 3550 South Harlan Street – near US 285.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters say they found the pets when they arrived.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, or how much damage the apartment sustained.



