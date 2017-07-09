3 and 6-year-old hurt in Montbello triple shooting

Two children, ages 3 and 6, and a man were shot in Montbello late Saturday night off 51st and Titan, police say.

Denver Police are still investigating the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. and involved three people and a maybe a vehicle.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Denver PD says. Their names have not been released.

A car may be involved; police say a white sedan may have had something to do with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV