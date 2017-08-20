3 students from Afghanistan missing

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Three Afghan students from the International Correctional Management Training Center in Canon City missed their scheduled pick up time after a trip Saturday night, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, while on a sponsored trip in Colorado Springs, the three students missed their meeting point and the corrections department said they are concerned for their safety.

All three students are part of a group from Afghanistan and are correctional staff, authorized to be in the U.S. for training.

State Department authorities conduct background checks on each Afghan national in the country and thoroughly vet all students at the training center.

All three students are in the U.S. on temporary visas. The corrections department said the students' safety is their top priority - as would be their priority for any guest from any nation in the U.S.

The Department of Corrections did not release a description or names of the missing students.

