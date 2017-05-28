3 wounded in Montbello shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - Police say an argument at a party led to a shooting in Montbello early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of North Sable. Two men were found and taken to the hospital. Police say a third man went check himself into the hospital on his own.

One of the victims remains in critical condition. There is no information on a suspect.

