3 wounded in Montbello shooting

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 1:48 PM. MDT May 28, 2017

DENVER - Police say an argument at a party led to a shooting in Montbello early Sunday morning.

At 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of North Sable. Two men were found and taken to the hospital.  Police say a third man went check himself into the hospital on his own.

One of the victims remains in critical condition. There is no information on a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Stay with the networks of 9NEWS from more information. 

