30 firefighters respond to teen in Cherry Creek Reservoir

Crews on the shore shortly after the teenager was pulled from the water. (Photo: South Metro Fire/Twitter)

At least 50 firefighters responded to the Cherry Creek Reservoir and pulled a teenager out of the water there Saturday night.

South Metro Fire and West Metro Fire responded with five dive teams and boats to search the water. They responded around 8 p.m. and transported the approximately 15-year-old to the hospital just before 9.

The condition of the teenager isn't clear at this time, nor is it known what happened to the teenager.

Crews are packing up and will leave the reservoir shortly.

Communication unit talking with five teams under water. pic.twitter.com/aSWdjqalM3 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 23, 2017

