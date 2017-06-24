300 people evacuated from hotel after person pulls fire alarm, causing flooding

(Photo: Courtesy West Metro Fire)

LAKEWOOD - Three hundred guests had to be evacuated from a Lakewood hotel early Saturday morning after someone pulled a fire alarm and set off the sprinklers, flooding the first and second floors and the main electrical area.

The person who pulled the alarm at the Holiday Inn in the 7300 block of West Hampden Avenue has been taken into custody.

West Metro Fire says the hotel was evacuated due to an electrical hazard. They have since turned the power off.

The Red Cross Denver and the city of Lakewood are helping the hotel guests find other places to stay.



Evacuation of flooded hotel in 7300 block of West Hampden Avenue is complete. pic.twitter.com/AZQNdF7LND — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 24, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV