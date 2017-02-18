35 smoke detectors handed out in Englewood

KUSA - A group of volunteers spent their Saturday going door-to-door in Englewood to provide families in need with working smoke detectors.



While many of the households didn’t answer the door or weren’t home, they were still able to install more than 36 smoke alarms in 29 households in the neighborhood around Cherrelyn Elementary School.



The Englewood Police Department, Denver Fire, and Knights of Columbus all partnered with Red Cross to make the event possible.

