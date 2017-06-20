4 Colorado churches align to safeguard immigrants

Four Colorado churches formed a coalition to protect immigrants facing deportation and assist them with the legal process.



The Gazette reports the alliance, known as the Colorado Springs Sanctuary Coalition, announced its formation Monday and its intent to provide a facility where immigrants would be able to live while shielded from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church will serve as the coalition's host sanctuary church, with First Congregational Church, First United Methodist Church and the Colorado Springs Friends Meeting making up the rest of the alliance.



The members of the coalition are joining a national cause known as the Sanctuary Movement. The movement is growing in response to the expansion by President Donald Trump's administration of criteria for deporting immigrants living in the country illegally.

© 2017 Associated Press