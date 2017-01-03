4 dead following plane crash in rugged Arizona mountains

Shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

Searchers in Gila County, Arizona, have found a fourth body inside the wreckage of a small plane that was reported overdue on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.



The wreckage was spotted north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim early Tuesday morning. Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said Scottsdale police advised his office about the missing Cessna 210 just before 10 p.m. Monday.



The plane reportedly carried two adults and two children but only three bodies were initially found. The sheriff's office later reported the fourth body had been located.



A Scottsdale police report said the plane carried a mother, father, and two teenage girls.



Shepherd said rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site after the wreckage was spotted from the air. No identities have been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.