4 things to know about Colorado's new liquor laws

Stephanie Speetzen shops at Bullfrog Wine & Spirits in this Dec. 8 file photo. Under new liquor laws, if the King Soopers neighboring Bullfrog wanted to explore a license allowing them to sell full-strength wine, beer and liquor. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

A lot of smoke surrounded a 2016 fight between grocers and liquor stores over the former's desire to sell full-strength beer and wine.

The start of 2017 brought the phase-in of the law to allow those sales, but fire has yet to follow.

Thanks to Colorado's Byzantine alcohol laws — and the so-called compromise bill that staved off grocers from pushing a ballot initiative to immediately allow sales of full-strength beer and wine — it's a bit tricky to predict when one can pick up a nice Chianti with their fava beans.

So, what's actually different?

As of Jan. 1, not much has changed. But getting this boulder rolling is, by design, a slow-going process.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ikgUr0

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan