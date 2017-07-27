5 cows shot, killed on Colorado mountain range

Cows (Photo: YURI KADOBNOV, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say five cows valued at nearly $8,000 were shot on a mountain range in Colorado in a case of felony criminal mischief.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Tuesday two Mesa County residents say someone shot five of their cows, and the cows later died July 15 on Grand Mesa.



The animals included one older bred cow, worth $1,500, and four yearling cows, valued at $1,600 each.



According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, someone used a small-caliber rifle to shoot the cows, which had puncture wounds on different areas of their bodies. One cow was shot in the head, and another in the abdomen, a veterinarian reported.



No arrests have been made in the case.

