500-acre fire burning near Meeker

Firefighters are working to contain a fire in the Piceance Basin area in northwestern Colorado, about 20 miles southwest of Meeker.

The fire was reported today, and smoke from the fire was visible from the Colorado River corridor and Craig Saturday afternoon.

According to the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit, it is likely a hold-over from lightning several days ago.

Firefighters do not yet have a containment estimate.

