67-year-old woman in need of medication reported missing

KUSA - A woman in need of medication has been reported missing.

Joan Brittain left her daughter's home in Lochbuie on Wednesday to run errands and was supposed to return to her home in Dacano, but never arrived.

The 67-year-old left in her 1999 blue Toyota Tacoma with Colorado plates QFW581

Her daughter last spoke to Joan 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but her phone is no longer being answered. It's pinging in Denver.

Brittain is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall who weighs about 120 pounds. She's in need of medication and might become disoriented without it.

