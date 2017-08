NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - The 7-year-old boy reported missing in southeast Denver Friday afternoon has been safe and sound, police say.

The boy was reported missing at around 12:30 p.m. He was confirmed safe and sound less than an hour later.

Denver Police had said the boy hadn't been seen since Thursday afternoon.

