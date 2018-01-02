7-year-old raises money for Parrish family with hot chocolate and art stand in Littleton

Mason Nelsen, 7, standing in front of the hot chocolate stand he setup to benefit Deputy Zackari Parrish's family. Courtesy: Jessica Nelsen.

LITTLETON, COLO. - A 29-year old Douglas county deputy, killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call in Highlands Ranch on New Year's Eve.

Deputy Zackari Parrish's family, the community, and many others, are still trying to come to terms with his death.

Trying to understand such a tragedy can be difficult - especially for a 7-year-old child. But a young boy in Littleton, whose own father is a Parker Police officer, asked questions, heard the difficult answers, and after processing it all, decided he needed to do something to help.

7-year-old Mason Nelsen stood out in the cold Monday, for about two hours, in his neighborhood selling hot chocolate, cinnamon rolls, and art work to help raise money for Deputy Parrish's family.

He drew the pictures specifically for Monday's sale.

His artwork represents love for our men and women in blue and he drew it specifically for the fundraiser to help the Parrish family.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies were some of the customers who stopped by his stand.

Mason Nelsen, 7, standing in front of the patrol car of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies who stopped by his hot chocolate stand in Littleton. Courtesy: Jessica Nelsen

Mason's mother, Jessica, says he raised $470 at his sale, but family friends who missed the sale are mailing them donations.

The family will send the money to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund once they receive all the donations.

