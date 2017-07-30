Close Highlands 7-year-old found KUSA 8:29 AM. MDT July 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KUSA - Police have found a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning. UPDATE: Thank you everyone, Child has been found. #Denver https://t.co/Ux2RmNh60t— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 30, 2017 © 2017 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen charged with first-degree murder Leash law crackdown in Lafayette Teen arrested in girl's death in court 10-year-old death investigation WUSA Breaking News Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus Teen drives car into King Soopers store More Stories Driver hits elderly man, flees scene: police Jul 30, 2017, 8:00 a.m. Police investigate death in Hale neighborhood Jul 30, 2017, 10:51 a.m. Highlands 7-year-old found Jul 30, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs