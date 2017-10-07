70-year-old climber rescued after falling 35 - 40 feet

The Third Flatiron (Photo: Google Maps)

KUSA - A 70-year-old man was rescued after falling 35-40 feet while repelling off the Third Flatiron Saturday evening, authorities said.

The man, who was with others and not wearing a helmet, has head and face injuries after the four-story fall, the Boulder County Sheriff's office said.

Authorities say the man fell at 5:30 p.m. and that an off-duty Rocky Mountain Rescue volunteer was in the area at that time and provided medical care until more help could arrive.

The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks agencies responded, along with Boulder Fire Rescue, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

