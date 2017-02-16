72-year-old man with Alzheimer's missing in Jefferson County

(Photo: Courtesy CBI)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who they say has been missing since Wednesday.

Gary Mills left his home on Wednesday and has not returned. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says he was driving a blue 1998 Ford 150 with Colorado license plate No. 380-CST.

He is described as a white man who is 5’9” and 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.



