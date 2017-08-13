75-year-old Castle Rock woman reported missing

Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A 75-year-old Castle Rock woman has gone missing after going for a hike in the Lost Creek Wilderness, near Buffalo Creek.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Sharon Ann Davis was last seen around 2 pm Friday, just south of the area known as the Shafthouse.

She's described as 5'6", 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a camouflage shirt, green pants, and white shoes, and had a camouflage backpack.

The Sheriff's Office says she may be experiencing some diminished cognitive abilities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff's Office dispatch at (303) 271-0211. You can also call the tip line at (303) 271-5612.

