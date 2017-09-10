KUSA
75-year-old man with cognitive issues goes missing

Nate Lynn, KUSA 4:01 PM. MDT September 10, 2017

ENGLEWOOD - Englewood police are asking for help finding a 75-year-old man with cognitive issues. 

According to a news release, Leo Varela was last seen Saturday at around 10 p.m., at his apartment at 1801 E Girard Ave. That's near S University Boulevard and Highway 285. He left on foot and is known to ride the RTD 0 bus on S Broadway. 

He's described as Hispanic, 5'6" tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and a full beard. 

Anyone with information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.

 

