75-year-old man with cognitive issues goes missing

Leo Varela (Photo: Englewood Police Department)

ENGLEWOOD - Englewood police are asking for help finding a 75-year-old man with cognitive issues.

According to a news release, Leo Varela was last seen Saturday at around 10 p.m., at his apartment at 1801 E Girard Ave. That's near S University Boulevard and Highway 285. He left on foot and is known to ride the RTD 0 bus on S Broadway.

He's described as Hispanic, 5'6" tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information that could help officers find him is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at (303) 761-7410.

© 2017 KUSA-TV