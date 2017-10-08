86-year-old missing from Larimer County

(Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - An 86-year-old man was reported missing from Larimer County on Sunday morning.

Armand Elgin is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at his home in Larimer County. His family went to check on him, but say he was gone.

Anyone with information about where Armand could be is urged to call the LCSO at 970-416-1985.

