86-year-old with Alzheimer's missing from West Colfax

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - A man with Alzheimer's and a heart condition was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Richard Martinez, 86, was last seen around midnight on Sunday at 1365 N. Wolff Street.

He was wearing a black sweater and tan pants. He was on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

PLZ RT - MISSING ADULT: Richard Martinez has been missing since 12:00 AM. #Denver, please help authorities find him and ensure his welfare! pic.twitter.com/EW9vcLj4Tj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2017

