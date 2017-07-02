KUSA
86-year-old with Alzheimer's missing from West Colfax

KUSA 8:19 AM. MDT July 02, 2017

KUSA - A man with Alzheimer's and a heart condition was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Richard Martinez, 86, was last seen around midnight on Sunday at 1365 N. Wolff Street. 

He was wearing a black sweater and tan pants. He was on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. 

