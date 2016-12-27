(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

KUSA - You may have seen them downtown -- Denver Police officers on horses patrolling parks and bike paths.

They're not only a talker, but help during drug busts and tracking down suspects with guns.

Now police are thanking 88-year-old Betty Robertson who's helped keep the unit alive for decades.



None of the horses at the Denver Police Mounted Patrol would here without her.

"It's the high point of every month," Roberston said as she visited with the horses.



"Part of it is they are so big. It's worshipful," she said.

"I believe this unit wouldn't be going this long if it wasn't for her generous donations," Officer Kim Quintana with the Mounted Patrol said.



The unit was brought back in the 1980s when the police department set up a barn on the southwest side of Denver. Robertson lived next door, which is when she started to help police.

"I really feel strongly about the fact that there are some enforcement situations there is nothing as effective as an officer on a horse," Robertson said.



"One time in the Civic Center Park they came up and pretended to pet the horse and let us know someone was selling drugs in the park and had a gun on them," Quintana said.



Every horse with the patrol Betty bought with her own money. A total of nine that cost anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000 each.



"She did donate stock to the unit and bought us waters for our barn," Quintana said.

"I was a wise old woman who saved my money from my old days," Robertson said.



As life changed over the last three decades, moving to Englewood, losing her husband and becoming wheelchair bound five years ago, Robertson remained a constant support for the mounted patrol.

Robertson's help goes so deep officers aren't even sure how much money she's donated over the years but do know she's the woman they can rely on.



"The stable has my name it I feel a little responsible for upkeep so they can count on me!" Robertson said.



The Mounted Patrol Unit is now looking to expand the program hoping to add two more horses.

Every year is challenging with their budget and they're hoping others will also be interested in donating to keep the patrol alive for decades to come.

You can contact them (720) 794 - 3294 or www.denvergov.org/police.

