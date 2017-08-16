11 taken to hospital after van, fuel truck collide at DIA

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - Editor's note: An earlier version of this article indicated nine people were injured. DPD has since updated that number to 11, with five people seriously injured. We have updated the article to reflect those changes.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a van and fuel truck collided Tuesday night on the UPS airfield at Denver International Airport.

DIA says the incident happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The driver of the fuel truck, who was among the people injured, will be cited for careless driving.

Five people were seriously injured. Their conditions as of Wednesday morning were not known.

The Denver Police Department is investigating this incident.

