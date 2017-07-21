9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 21 - July 23

KUSA - Fitness, beer, trucks and brats, this weekend has it all. Here are a few ideas to help you enjoy your weekend and this beautiful state we live in.

Arvada on Tap: July 22 from noon to 7 p.m. – http://bit.ly/2vrj7YS

The barbeque and beer combination never gets old and this festival in Arvada is no exception.

Twenty five craft breweries will be offering samples for $2 and 12-ounce pours for $6.

Not only will there be plenty of great beer, music, local food trucks and other vendors but the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition with be offering tastings of their best work.

Don't forget those kids. They have a Kids Zone sure to entertain while you enjoy a cold brew.

Tickets are $8 for presale, and $10 at the door.

Touch-a-truck: July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uvDcio

The Highlands Ranch Community Association is offering your kids an opportunity to get up close to the truck they have the toy-sized version of.

The Touch-a-Truck event at the Cherry Hills Community Church allows kids to climb on and explore all of their favorite rides.

If big rigs, fire trucks, police cars, construction trucks, a Bat Mobile and a monster truck wasn't enough excitement, they will also have two bouncy houses.

The event is free to the public but some activities as well as the food trucks are available for an extra cost.

Denver County Fair: July 21 from noon to 9 p.m., July 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., July 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/Mh1MKA

The Denver County Fair at the National Western Complex has plenty of fun and entertainment no matter what age you are.

It's the largest Denver County Fair yet with more than 20 amusement rides, pony rides, camel rides -- and who doesn't want to ride a unicorn?

This event that has both indoor and outdoor options has 12 pavilions, six stages, bands, and a bug-eating contest.

If a bug-eating contest doesn't sound like your thing, there's always beer, wine, food, and let us not forget Goat Yoga.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 for adults, and $3 to $10 for kids.

Peachy Sidewalk Sale: July 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tw6FJT

Not interested in heading to another festival this weekend? The Peachy Sidewalk sale is an option.

Free, fresh Colorado peaches and discount shopping sounds a dynamic duo just waiting for you to drop by.

Larimer Square boutiques will have some of their best sales this year with some discounts up to 75 percent off.

Don't forget to enter the contest to win Dining Al Fresco tickets for Aug. 16.

RiNo Poker Pub Crawl: July 22 from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uIpA3D

Beer and poker are more fun when it's for a good cause.

The RiNo Poker Pub Crawl is a $10 buy in or $15 at the door and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Denver nonprofits.

No experience is needed for this event as you "crawl" up to the four participating pubs you will receive a card to create the perfect poker hand for a chance to win a prize.

7th Annual Fitness on the Rocks: July 22 at 8 a.m. - http://bit.ly/1klTH0a

Looking for a little health and wellness this weekend? The 7th Annual Fitness on the Rocks is a great choice.

Head over to Red Rocks Amphitheater to enjoy yoga, Zumba, Pilates, Tug of war, an obstacle course and a wealth of fitness Expos.

Don't worry if you don't spend every moment in the gym, they also have music, goodie bags, giveaways, food and free beer.

Tickets range from $35 to $55

German Fest: July 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., July 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://www.germanfestdenver.com/

The Lakewood Heritage Center this weekend will be offering plenty of fun, sauerkraut, and strudel.

This festival features a beer garden surrounded with European craft vendors, food vendors and beer.

Whether you are young or old, any excuse to take part in the polka, face painting, create your own arts and crafts, and huge soap bubbles while wearing a lederhosen can't go wrong.

Admission is $7 for adults and $2 for kids ages three to nine.

Charity Dog Wash: July 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vItLK0

The Parker Center Animal Clinic is hosting a pet friendly event to raise money for Freedom Service Dogs of America.

Bring your pup down to Parker to get that doggy nice and clean for a good cause.

They will be washing, drying, nail trimming, and offering lunch plates and treats for a small fee to help the Freedom Service Dogs better the lives of those who need them.

No dog to wash but you still want to help? They are always looking for dog treats and other accessories in this list.

Courage Classic Bicycle Tour: July 22 and July 23 at 6 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2twyRw7

Children's Hospital has teamed up with Prologis to bring more than 2,000 cyclists together to support Children's Hospital Colorado patients and families.

The Courage Classic at Copper Mountain Resort features routes for all ages and skill levels.

As a reward for all your hard work and cycling you can join the bike expo, a tour program, a celebration at Copper Mountain's West Lake, and even a finish line barbeque.

© 2017 KUSA-TV