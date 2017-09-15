9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 15- September 17

KUSA - Fall is here! It's always an exciting time in our state and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Whether you decide to dress like a pirate, dress your dog like a pirate, enjoy a bratwurst, or take a bike ride to enjoy the views, there is something sure to make you appreciate where we live just a little bit more.

Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: September 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., September 16 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2xY5Qbg

Boulder is known for its creativity and the Boulder Fall Fest will not disappoint.

At a festival that includes a handmade market that Buzzfeed called on of the "top 35 craft fairs every creative needs to visit", a beer/wine/margarita garden, and live music it would be difficult to not have a good time.

Worried about what the kids will do? The Children’s Activity Center has everything you need to tire your kids out.

They can play on the obstacle course, climbing wall, bounce houses, hamster balls or a bungee tramp for $1 each, or 22 for $20

Admission to this festival is free but food and drink is available for an additional charge.

Pedal the Plains: September 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. , September 17 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2tYh7GC

Pedal the Plains won’t have you climbing mountains and diving off the edge of cliffs but you will enjoy 177 miles of beautiful Colorado scenary as well as local food, drink, and vendors along the way.

On this up to 3-day bike tour, you will head from Kersey to Keensburg to Brush and back to Kersey while enjoying Colorado themed celebrations along the way.

The price for the 1-day from Keensburg to Brush is $105- $120, while the 3-day tour will cost you $280-$295.

The 3-day registration includes: Camping space, showers, transportation of one bag from one site to the next, shuttle service, admission to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, entertainment in each town, aid stations, a PTP jersey and water bottle, lunch, a rider’s map book, and a finishers medal.

Toby’s Pet Parade and Fair: September 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2x3LSvH

Many of us have been counting the days until we can dress our pets up like a taco or a mermaid. Why not do it a little before Halloween for a good cause?

Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair not only benefits the Foothills Animal Shelter but it gives you a way to show off that Halloween costume your pet can’t wait to wear.

So head on down to Golden and join in the pet costume parade and contest, watch the flyball demo, or take part in the family-friendly activities. Whatever you choose to do at this event, you’ll be doing it to help more furry future companions.

Registration is $20 per pet.

Hops and Husks: September 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vY6yUA

Hops N’ Husks Beer Festival is a beer festival with a unique and dizzying twist.

Fritzler Farms in La Salle, CO is best known for its incredible corn mazes but this year they are stepping it up by adding craft beer and classic fair-style food.

If that doesn’t inspire your inner child the go carts, foosball, pillow jump, hay climbs and pumpkin cannon will do just that.

General admission is $30 and includes unlimited beer tasting, maze entry, and a wristband that is tagged with spigot labs technology that allows customers to track the beer they sample.

VIP admission is $50 and includes early entry, beer tasting, maze entry, wristband, and entry to the food and beer tasting seminar with four courses.

Wag'N Trail: September 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2ydCjL8

If you live in Colorado you likely love dogs, hiking, and craft beer so what a great idea to combine them all to raise money for homeless pets.

Participants will enjoy the 1.6 mile hike at Glendale Farm Open Space in Douglas County with their best furry friend and a beer garden sponsored by Living the Dream Brewing Co. but that's not all!

There will also be plenty of music, food trucks, a 5-acre off-leash dog park, and adorable adoptable dogs to help add to your family.

Registration is $50 and includes includes the hike, a downloadable photo of you and your dog, a photo frame, a bag of treats, craft beer or root beer and ice cream for both you and your dog.

Summerset Festival: September 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2cn4rFk

The Summerset Festival in Littleton Colorado is one of South Jeffco's largest community fueled fundraising events.

Every year more than 10,000 people fill-up Clement Park to celebrate local businesses, crafts, vendors, food, drink, music, dance, a classic car show, and to come together as a community.

While the adults enjoy the beer-tasting and community, kids can enjoy a special area just for them.

Admission is free but food, drink, arts and crafts are available for an additional charge.

Parker Oktoberfest: September 15 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., September 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2f08p4l

It's that time of year when there is an Oktoberfest every weekend, this weekend Parker Colorado is the host!

With more than 100 vendors, this German themed event at O'Brien Park features, beer, keg rolling, bratwurst eating contests, Bavarian dancers, music, and plenty of authentic German food.

This year they will also have a German fairytale land, a Dachshund Race, and a mustache competition!

Admission is free but that sauerkraut,bratwurst, and stein full of beer is not free.

Pirate Fest: September 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., September 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1MqcYS9

If you don't feel like throwing on your lederhosen this weekend don't fret, you can also dress like a pirate!

The Pirate Fest in Northglenn at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park has everything from treasure hunts, to mermaids, to sword fighting.

There will also be three stages to view performers, 50 vendors, a boat making competition, a pirate ball, and a Pirate King will be crowned.

Entry is free but food and drink will make you pull some coins out of your treasure chest.

Chili Bowl 2017: September 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2fojtZT

An entire block of Chili.

Boulder's best chili cooks are coming together for their 2nd annual Chili Bowl Cook-off.

Chefs from local restaurants will give it their best as they try to take home the coveted "Best Chili" title while you enjoy samples as well as local music, art, and community.

Entry is free but souvenir ceramic chili bowls are $20 and include five tastings.

