KUSA
Close

9-year-old missing in Denver

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 5:56 AM. MDT July 18, 2017

DENVER - A 9-year-old boy was reported missing in Denver Monday night. 

Tyron Pembrook was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night near East 36th Avenue and Leyden Street. 

Tyron is described as thin, five feet tall with brown eyes and a buzz cut. 

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and sandals. 

If you have any information please contact the Denver Police Department's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-2000.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories