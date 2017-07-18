9-year-old missing in Denver

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - A 9-year-old boy was reported missing in Denver Monday night.

Tyron Pembrook was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night near East 36th Avenue and Leyden Street.

Tyron is described as thin, five feet tall with brown eyes and a buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and sandals.

If you have any information please contact the Denver Police Department's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-2000.

