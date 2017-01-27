9-year-old struck, killed in Colorado Springs crosswalk

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (AP) - A 9-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a Colorado Springs crosswalk.



The Gazette reports that a 45-year-old man was cited Thursday for careless driving involving death and careless driving causing bodily injury for the Tuesday crash that killed Alexa Jaimes.



Neither alcohol nor speeding are being considered as factors in the crash.



The coroner's office has ruled Alexa's death accidental.



Alexa's death marks the first traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. The city only had two traffic fatalities in 2016.



