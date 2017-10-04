92-year-old man from Yuma reported missing

92-year-old John Westerberg was reported missing on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Yuma Police Department)

KUSA - The Yuma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing Wednesday morning.

John Westerberg, 92, left his home in Yuma, Colorado at about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and had plans to travel to Greeley and Fort Morgan.

Police say he failed to return home after the trip, prompting a missing persons report to be issued over concern for his welfare.

Westerberg is described as 6’1’’ in height and 195 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and is usually wearing jeans with a button up shirt.

He’s believed to be driving a teal 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck with Colorado license plate 500SEL.

