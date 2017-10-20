DPS publicly criticizes 9NEWS coverage - here's our response

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Denver Public Schools released a letter criticizing 9NEWS' coverage of allegations of racism against the Weld Central High School football team during the Sept. 22 football game. 9NEWS stands by its coverage of these events, and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

On Sept. 23, Manual High School Principal Nick Dawkins released a letter accusing the Weld Central team of bringing in a Confederate flag and using racial slurs. That letter was redistributed by DPS chief communications officer Nancy Mitchell on the district’s homepage, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Mitchell wrote in an internal email released to 9NEWS, “we expect this will be the focus of media tonight and possibly tomorrow.”

The letter was covered by multiple news outlets, including 9NEWS and it contained allegations against the Weld Central football team and Weld Central students that were not substantiated and later retracted in a joint letter from both the Weld County Superintendent, Greg Rabenhorst and DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg.

The following links show 9NEWS coverage to date from the initial letter from the principal to our continued efforts to uncover where those allegations originated.

