A better idea on what it took, and how many people were needed to fight I-25 truck fire

South Metro truck sprays foam on tanker truck after crash (5/31/17)

KUSA - Hundreds of people were on I-25 for the firefight, cleanup and repairs following Wednesday's fiery crash in the northbound lanes near the Denver Tech Center.

Thursday, we're getting a better idea who was out there throughout the day.

About 75 firefighters from South Metro, Denver, Cunningham and Littleton responded to the scene as well as 70 Colorado Department of Transportation workers. Another 30 people were CDOT contractors from Kraemer, Brannan and Alpha.

CDOT's spokeswoman, Amy Ford, says those crews were on the scene for about 16 hours from the time of the accident until 4:30 Thursday morning when all the northbound lanes of I-25 were reopened.

Firefighters were out there for about half that time.

South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst, says the fire crews stayed on scene for about eight hours.

It also took firefighters a lot of material to put the flames out.

Hurst says 10,000 gallons of water, 585 gallons of Class B foam - a liquid mixed with water that is used to smother liquid fires - and 500 pounds of Purple K Agent - a chemical powder typically used in aircraft firefighting - were used on Wednesday.

The fire also required 1,600 feet of supply hose.

According to South Metro Fire, a normal call usually only takes about 300 feet.

Once the fire was out and the truck was moved, CDOT brought in 100 tons of asphalt to repair the road overnight.

9NEWS asked how much CDOT will have to pay E470 for the tolls that were waived during the incident. They are still waiting to learn what that cost will be.

In addition to all that, you still have police, state troopers, and other agencies who responded to the scene to assist.

