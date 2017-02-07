A big reminder to move over for first responders

(Photo: KUSA file photo)

KUSA - Not doing it could cost you $150, but that’s not the biggest reason to move over for first responders.

Yes, it is the law – but it’s also about saving the lives of the people who spend their time making sure you’re safe.

It’s a point that the Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to make once again starting Tuesday in a new education effort.

The law is simple, but seven out of 10 drivers don’t know what it is, according to CDOT. If you see a stopped or slow-moving emergency vehicle with its lights on, move over if you’re on a road with multiple lanes.

If you’re on a one-lane road, slow down. Not doing this could get you a charge for careless driving – which could come with a $150 fine.

The Move Over law has been in place in Colorado for six years, as well as numerous other states across the country.

Sure, it sounds simple – maybe even like it’s common sense – but traffic-related incidents are the No. 1 cause of death of on-duty law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS, maintenance workers and tow/recovery professionals.

So next time you’re on the highway and see emergency lights, take a couple extra minutes and move over (or slow down).

These are the people who work everyday to save your life. Do what you can to save theirs.

