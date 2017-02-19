A cowgirl's goodbye: Irving woman sells horse to pay for her own funeral

IRVING -- When you meet new people, you never know what impact they'll end up having on your life. Same goes for animals.

Roxie is a 14 hands and 3 inches high, 750 pound quarter horse who spends her days at Top Step Farm in Aubrey.

Rosie Aschenbrenner fell in love at first sight.

"She just seems like a champion, you know?" said Rosie.

Rosie owns several horses at her Plano stables. But she couldn't stop thinking about this one in particular. Beyond Roxie's sweetness, she had strength.

"I think you can see it in her eyes," said Rosie.

She probably gets that from her owner who is losing the battle her life.

Melanie Koch is consumed with fighting back against stage four endometrial cancer. But she's spent most of her days on earth surrounded by horses. Breeding is in her blood. And she accomplished a lot, with several champion horses competing at the world level. It was a fitting name.

"To this day I don't...never cared about having kids," said Melanie. "My animals have always been my kids."

Like a good parent, she'd never claim to have a favorite. But from her chair in her Irving home, her mind often wanders back to Aubrey, and that two year old horse who was the future of her program.

"I've probably had 40 babies or more, and I would say Roxie's in the top five quality," she said.

Melanie gave her 'kids' everything. And through the years, she chalked up aches and pains to her work. She didn't go to the doctor, and it's her greatest regret. The cancer diagnosis came last June.

"I miss the horse smells, I miss the hay, I miss shoveling manure, believe it or not!" she said.

The disease has changed her to-do list. Now, she's picking out pallbearers. Planning your goodbye is devastating enough. Then Melanie realized she couldn't pay for it. She says she only had one choice to sell her most prized possession.

"You know, I was in denial at first, you know I'm going to get better, the medicine they have and everything," she said. "Well, it's not going to happen…it's just not going to happen. I've accepted this now. So it's time to make the arrangements."

And if she had to do it, she had only one buyer in mind. Three weeks ago Rosie called Melanie about that horse she couldn't forget, and they've talked on the phone nearly every day since.

Melanie wants to go knowing Roxie's with Rosie, who could make her the barrel racing champion that she was bred to be.

"I told her what my goal was, and she said, well, maybe I can carry that out for you," said Melanie.

What Rosie doesn't have is the money to buy, but she knows Melanie can't wait. So Rosie, fellow cowgirls and dear friends are fundraising. They need thousands to lay Melanie to rest, and to care for Roxie the way she's envisioned. They're calling it Last Wishes, and they're taking donations here

They hope to earn enough to ease Melanie's mind. To give her everything she wants, while they can.

A goodbye fitting for a cowgirl, and a new start for the horse that meant so much to her life.

Roxie will now get the chance to change another.

"I won't see it from here but I'm crossing my fingers I'll see it from somewhere else…I'll be looking down!" said Melanie.

News 8 shot this story with Melanie in late January. She passed away Friday, February 10. Her friends are still working to make her 'Last Wishes' come true, and you can help here

