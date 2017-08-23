A girl from Craig is still missing after a year of searching

Courtesy Ellen Jean Robertson.

Wednesday marked one year since Katrina Treacy went missing. She would be 15-years-old today.

Treacy was last seen at her home in Craig, Colorado -- just a day after visiting some family in Arvada.

Ellen Jean Robertson, Treacy's great aunt and legal guardian, said she ran away -- taking only a tablet and a picture of her brother who passed away years ago.

The Craig Police Department has been working on the case. And Robertson hasn't stopped searching either.

Robertson said she's put up thousands of posters. And she's traveled as far as Utah, Missouri, and Texas in hopes of finding her.

"I just want to know if she's okay. We need to know that she's okay," Robertson said, "We want her home. We love and miss her a lot. We really do."

Anyone with information about Katrina Treacy should contact the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

© 2017 KUSA-TV