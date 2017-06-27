A golden rule from Golden, CO: Please stop driving so loudly.

(Photo: Sharlotte Bennett Mecca?)

GOLDEN - “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

It’s the golden rule for most people, but one city might change what their golden rule is.

The residents of Golden open windows and step into their backyards to expectantly hear the sweet harmonious sound of birds chirping and creeks babbling.

Instead, they have been hearing the deep roars of car engines and exhausts.

Neighbors claim to no longer be able to enjoy the serenity of their homes, and the Golden Police Department have stepped in.

The police department will expand enforcement on illegal vehicle exhaust systems in cars or motorcycles that drive through downtown, Lookout Mountain Road, and Highway 58 and 93.

People can be fined $200 for the first offense.

What’s considered an illegal exhaust?

Officers will base their enforcement on two questions:

1. Is your exhaust system louder than a stock muffler?

2. Can they see that your exhaust system is modified?

If the answer to both questions are yes, you will be issued a citation.

Officers ask all travelers to drive with respect to the residents of Golden.

