A lesson about the lives of butterflies

A lesson about Chrysalis the little cocoons butterflies come from. The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster is home to more than a thousand of the insects.

August 14, 2017

KUSA - A lesson about Chrysalis, also known as the little cocoons butterflies come from.

The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster is home to more than a thousand of the insects.

But because their life span is so short, they need new shipments once a week - and those come from butterfly farmers around the world.

Once the package arrives - gentle hands continue the process. Learn more in the video above! 

