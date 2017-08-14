Power outage delays A Line trains Monday afternoon

Photo of the RTD A-line (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Due to a power outage, the A Line train was experiencing 'severe delays' on Monday afternoon.

RTD sent an update at 1:30 p.m. Monday about the delays - saying they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

At around 2:00 p.m. power had been restored along the A line, and RTD tweeted that trains will be resuming normal schedules over next hour.

During the delay, passengers were bused between Denver's Union Station and Central Park Station for east and west bound trips.

Eastbound: Expect delays as we work to restore power. Buses will shuttle passengers between Union and Central Park stations.

Westbound: Expect delays as we work to restore power. Buses will shuttle passengers between Central Park and Union stations.

This story will be updated as we receive more information from RTD.

© 2017 KUSA-TV