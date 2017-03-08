A look at top stories on 9NEWS

January's Women's March on Denver (Photo: Courtesy Wardorichie)

A look at Wednesday's top stories on 9NEWS.

- Police continue to search for a man they say stole a truck in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon with a 3-month-old baby inside. Luckily, The baby was found unharmed less than an hour later in an alley in Denver.

- A Greeley man's trial begins on Wednesday -- nearly a year after his 100-pound German shepherd bit a 7-year-old boy.

- Family, friends and law enforcement are offering a total of $27,000 to help find the person who shot and killed a 29-year-old Kelly Acosta last month.

- A fast-moving brush fire that engulfed 30,000 acres in northeast Colorado is now 80 percent contained, and crews hope to have it extinguished by Wednesday night.

- Hawaii plans to challenge President Trump's new travel ban, according to legal documents as well as tweets from one of the lawyers involved.

- Thousands of women across the country are planning to participate in what’s been dubbed ‘A Day Without a Woman’ on International Women's Day

