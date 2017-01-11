A mother's love for kids with special needs

AURORA – It's one thing to be a parent, it's quite another to parent a child with disabilities.

A woman in Aurora chose to adopt three children who need round-the-clock care, and is in the process of adopting another one.

Jamie Jenkins knew she wanted to help kids with disabilities when she was 19. Seventeen years later, she's doing exactly that.

"Every day I love my life, even on hard days," she said.

Jenkins, 36, is a registered nurse. She has a biological 13-year-old daughter and three adopted children.

Two of them, 5-year-old Rylee and 6-year-old Angel, are in wheelchairs. Rylee was shaken as a baby; Jenkins' third 5-year-old daughter, Kayden, was born 9 weeks early, addicted to heroin, cocaine and alcohol. Until last year, she used a feeding tube. Today, Kayden is a talkative, curious 5-year-old.

"She's a little naughty, otherwise she's doing great," Jenkins said.

Jenkins is also in the process of adopting another little boy. Since he's still a foster child, 9NEWS can't reveal his name. He was born healthy, but at 2-years-old he was shaken, Jenkins said, causing blindness and paralysis.

When Jenkins took him in to foster, she said she took him in to die in peace. But today, the little boy is doing really well. He goes to school and loves to interact with his other siblings. He smiles in the arms of his older sister, Jenkins' 13-year-old daughter, Adacia.

"A lot of people have different passions for different things," Jenkins said. "This is our home, these are our kids. It doesn't feel like a job; it feels like they're our kids."

Jenkins' hard days sometimes mean one of her kids is fighting for their life.

"Just every day it humbles you," she said.

But the highs make up for the lows.

"Getting to bond with them and getting to experience the love that a special-needs child can give that typical kids don't necessarily give the same way," she said.

As her three children with special needs are growing, so is the need for the home to be wheelchair accessible. Jenkins hopes she can build a new house that's just right for her family on the land she bought, and if she can pull it off, she says she'd give away her current home to a family who'd want to foster kids too.

"I just have a passion for kids, just giving them every opportunity," she said. "If there is somebody else who doesn't have the means but wants to do it and we could help them, then we're helping more kids. If we can get help to build our house, then let's help somebody else with this house."

Experts who work with kids like the ones Jenkins adopted said there are few homes in Colorado that are truly wheelchair accessible. It makes it difficult to place wheelchair-bound children in properly equipped foster homes. When the child is young, the situation is workable, but as they grow, the need for accessible homes grows.

The state does not have specific designations for medical foster homes, so there is no waiting list. Medically fragile children are referred to receive care. Once there is a certain number of children in the home, either fostered or adopted, the family may not take anymore. Jenkins essentially adopted her way out of fostering, because each child needs individual attention.

Children are placed in foster homes for different reasons, including biological families that can't take care of them. Experts believe children in medical foster homes do well because of one on one attention, structure and consistency.

Jenkins said she's been a foster parent for over five years. When asked why she adopted Kayden, Rylee and Angel, she said she couldn't love them any other way.

"I can't imagine knowing that I can give them the life they deserve and sending them somewhere else and not knowing what their life was going to be. We have to keep them," she said.

