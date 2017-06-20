A new 5.5 mile trail is opening in Boulder County

(Photo: Pascale Fried)

KUSA - Starting next week, there will be 5.5 miles of new trails to explore in Boulder County.

The Open Sky Loop trail near Lagerman Reservoir will open to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The trail gives visitors a view of the newly-expanded Lagerman Agricultural Preserve, which encompasses 659 acres west of Longmont.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space says a future expansion to the south will add another trail to the preserve.

You can learn more here: http://bit.ly/2tqfEsq

