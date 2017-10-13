A skill that could save lives before first responders arrive

KUSA - After several high profile mass casualty incidents, Centura Health is hosting classes to help community members save lives.

St. Anthony Hospital hosted numerous “Stop the Bleed” classes where participants learned how to do just that – a useful skill for before first-responders arrive.

Health experts say a victim who is bleeding severely can die from blood loss within five minutes.

That’s why it’s so important that everyone knows how to respond.

“People are surprised at how easy it is and that anyone can really do it,” trauma surgeon Becky Vogel said. “I think it also gives them just a little level of comfort that they could maybe save their loved ones or know what to do in an emergency situation.”

The courses are free and you can also purchase kits that include things like tourniquets for between $15 to $60.

They can be kept in your car or put in your hiking kit in case of emergencies.

