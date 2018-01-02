Abandoned rats quickly finding new homes in Larimer County

The Larimer Humane Society rescued more than 80 rats from two Fort Collins natural areas on Dec. 21 and 22, 2017 (Photo: Larimer Humane Society)

LARIMER COUNTY - Some of the more than 80 rats that were abandoned in the bitter cold in Fort Collins two weeks ago, have already gone to new homes.

The Larimer Humane Society put 32 rats up for adoption this week. 26 of them have already been adopted.

Even more will become adoptable in the coming days.

The shelter has been receiving calls on a daily basis from people wanting to adopt the rats.

"I don't think we'll have any problem finding the rest homes," said Kaylene Weingardt, a spokeswoman for the humane society.

Tuesday afternoon just before 4 p.m., six rats were still available for adoption, at 6 p.m. only two were left and a third was on hold.

The person who abandoned the rats at two different natural areas in Fort Collins could face criminal charges.

Weingardt said the rats likely would have died without the calls and subsequent rescues.

"These individuals who abandoned these rats may be potentially looking at up to a count of animal cruelty per rat," said Weingardt. "Yea, potentially 80 counts of animal cruelty in this case."

Each count could come with a fine of up to $1,000.

If you are interested in adopting the rats, you can find out more on the Larimer Humane Society Animal Control website (http://bit.ly/2CgEhPo) or by calling 970-226-3647.

© 2018 KUSA-TV