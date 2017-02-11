About 200 protest abortion outside Denver Planned Parenthood

Abortion protest outsdie a Planned Parenthood clinic in Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER (AP) - An abortion protest has drawn about 200 demonstrators to a rally across the street from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Denver.



About two dozen Planned Parenthood supporters staged a counter-demonstration in front of the clinic on Saturday.



Protests were also planned in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, and in cities nationwide.



In Denver, protesters held signs including "Stop abortion now" and "Health concerns? Keep your pants on."



Abortion opponent Mary Maguire said she was cautiously optimistic about ending or restricting legal abortions after the election of President Donald Trump.



Planned Parenthood supporter Brenda Vee said she was worried about low-income women losing access to the organization's health care services, and about women losing control over their own health.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



(© 2017 KUSA)