Active shooter training in Fort Collins this week

Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins (Photo: KUSA FILE)

FORT COLLINS - What may appear to be a scary, chaotic scene at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins on Tuesday is just a training drill.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is hosting active violence/mass casualty incident training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be practicing training exercises aimed at providing consistent training throughout multiple jurisdictions.

Nearby residents can expect to hear loud noises that simulate gunshots and may see smoke in the area.

Training signs will also be posted around the stadium to alert the community about the training.

Residents are asked to avoid the area until the training exercises are complete.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is hosting another training session at the stadium on Thursday.

