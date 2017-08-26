Adoption event for rescued French Bulldogs

More than two dozen French Bulldogs, rescued during an investigation in Denver, will soon be up for adoption. Courtesy: Denver Animal Shelter

DENVER - More than two dozen French Bulldogs rescued during an investigation will be up for adoption on Saturday.

The Denver Animal Shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that 35 dogs were released to the shelter's care after a special investigation conducted by animal protection officers and Denver Police.

Marleen Puzak, 58, has been charged with 12 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 35 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The Denver Animal Shelter will hold a special adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many of the bulldogs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The dogs will only be adopted to Colorado residents, and no pre-adoption visits will be available.

The requested adoption cost for the event will be $400. This includes the usual fee and special care including:

- Soft palate resection and nares resection to allow them to breathe more easily

- Dental procedures to remove rotten and painful teeth

- Giardia and deworming treatments

- Medicine for severe ear and skin infections

- Surgery to relieve infected eyes

- Bite wound treatment

The shelter is located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. in Denver. They are available by phone at 720-913-1311 or online at www.denveranimalshelter.org.

