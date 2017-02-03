Advice for hiking muddy trails following the snow, ice storm

Jogger not going through the Mud. You can see the damage starting outside of trail footprint wrote Sarah Andrews, a park ranger with Boulder County Parks and Open Space. Courtesy: Boulder County Parks and Open Space

KUSA - We have a pretty big warm up ahead this weekend. A great time for a good hike, but it also means the trails will likely be messy.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space says don't try to avoid the mud, embrace it.

"If the trail is muddy, and not closed, we recommend just hike through the mud," said Sarah Andrews, a park ranger with Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

"We really don't want the trails getting wider and wider, you know with people trying to avoid mud. I like to think of muddy shoes as a badge of honor when you get back from a hike," Andrews added.

Trekking through the mud helps prevent damage to natural resources along trails.

Andrews gave these tips for muddy hikes, "Bring a trash bag to throw your boots into when you get to your car and a change of shoes."

You can always hike earlier before the muddy conditions get really bad, but be extra careful because trails can be icy.

Some trails in Boulder County are closed right now because they are just to muddy for people to hike on - like the Antelope Trail at Hall Ranch and the Picture Rock Trail at Heil Valley Ranch.

"The soil type up there really doesn't handle the mud well, so it's just easier for us to close it and wait until the trails dry out," said Andrews. "Otherwise they just get really damaged and we have to go in and do repairs."

And of course, Andrews said always be prepared because you never know what can happen while hiking in Colorado.

Take several layers of clothes

Pack plenty of water and snacks

Pack sunscreen

Tell someone you know where you are hiking

Take your cell phone

Read signs posted at the trail heads and along trails

You can always check the Twitter page for Boulder County Parks and Open Space to get information about trail conditions.

