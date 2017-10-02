After Las Vegas shooting, country fans look to KYGO

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - Country music fans are like a family, so it would make sense why many folks went to KYGO after they learned about the unthinkable tragedy in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people were killed and 515 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Videos from the scene show Jason Aldean continuing to play “When She Says Baby” as the first volley of gunshots hit the crowd. He and his band were later seen running for cover, even as the light show continued.

Monday morning, KYGO took call after call from country music fans who were heartbroken about what occurred in Vegas and searching for answers.

Morning show host Tracy Dixon says one caller was watching her nephews while their parents were at the show, and that she didn’t know where they were.

“They just wanted to talk because they were panicking and couldn’t get a hold of anybody,” Dixon said.

She says another person she spoke to later learned that the people they were looking for had been shot – but are expected to be ok.

Dixon says the shooting has been “really hard” because she knows so many people in the country music community – not just the artists, but other people who work on the tours as well.

“I can’t imagine, knowing Jason Aldean, this is somebody who cares,” Dixon said. “This is someone who meets hundreds of fans before concerts. He still does huge meet-and-greets with his fan club.

“To know and to think about what he’s going through this morning, after what happened at his show, I can’t imagine.”

And instead of looking at more traditional news sources, many country music sources went to their local radio station.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

“Country music man: they really watch out for each other and fans are included in that,” Dixon said. “As these stories still come in this morning, everyone’s just shook and they will be for a long time.”

