After much debate, historic Fort Collins neighborhood settles sidewalk conundrum

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Sometimes seemingly non-controversial things become big deals. Such was the case with a proposal to build sidewalks in a north Fort Collins neighborhood.

City officials wanted to build about 1,100 feet of sidewalk in the historic Alta Vista neighborhood, which sits northwest of the intersection of East Vine Drive and North Lemay Avenue.

Alta Vista was established in 1923 by the Great Western Sugar Co. as a colony for Hispanic workers. Its original homes were built with adobe bricks made on site.

The neighborhood remains largely Hispanic. Some families have been there for decades.

It was built with narrow streets and little space of walking. Some homes have sidewalks, but they are not connected.

