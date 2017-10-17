'Aggressive' llama on the loose west of Fort Collins

A llama has been roaming Bobcat Ridge, and city staff are hoping to find its owners (Photo: Courtesy of City of Fort Collins Natural)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A spotted llama is roaming the hills west of Fort Collins.

The llama is on the lam at Bobcat Ridge Natural Area, a natural area west of Fort Collins that is more typically a home for elk, wild turkeys, mountain lions and other wildlife — not llamas.

City of Fort Collins Natural Areas staffers are hoping to reunite the furry creature with its owners.

The staffers took to social media Tuesday to share photos of the llama, but they cautioned that the llama is aggressive and should not be approached.

"This llama lost its mama at Bobcat Ridge," posts on Facebook and Twitter said. "(Please) don’t approach."

Karl Manderbach, the resident ranger at Bobcat Ridge, said that reports of the llama have been trickling in since late May or early June but recently started pouring in almost daily.

