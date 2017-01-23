KUSA
Albus Brooks snowboarding again after beating cancer

9NEWS at 6 a.m. 1/23/17.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:22 AM. MST January 23, 2017

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks is snowboarding again after beating cancer.

The chondrosarcoma cancer survivor and CU alum posted a photo of himself snowboarding on Twitter, writing “I’m baaaaack!!!!”

“My doctors told me I would never snowboard again,” he tweeted. “Today was my first day back since cancer.”

Last year, Brooks battled cancer and his father’s death. He spoke with Kyle Clark about his unwavering optimism. You can watch that conversation here: http://on9news.tv/2jT9Ful

