Albus Brooks snowboarding again after beating cancer

(Photo: Twitter)

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks is snowboarding again after beating cancer.

The chondrosarcoma cancer survivor and CU alum posted a photo of himself snowboarding on Twitter, writing “I’m baaaaack!!!!”

“My doctors told me I would never snowboard again,” he tweeted. “Today was my first day back since cancer.”

I'm baaaaack!!!! My Doctors told me I would never snowboard again.. today was my first day back since cancer. @CureSarcoma @livestrong pic.twitter.com/EpwtDHG7YC — Albus Brooks (@AlbusBrooksD9) January 22, 2017

Last year, Brooks battled cancer and his father’s death. He spoke with Kyle Clark about his unwavering optimism. You can watch that conversation here: http://on9news.tv/2jT9Ful

